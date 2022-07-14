Oppo Pad Air launching in India on July 18

Oppo has just announced that it will be launching the Oppo Pad Air tablet in India on July 18. The company earlier today announced to also launch Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds on the same day.

Oppo has already confirmed earlier to launch the Oppo Reno 8 series on July 18. So it means that the company will launch Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 alongside Reno 8 series on July 18.

The Oppo Pad Air was introduced in China back in May and features a Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 3GB of extended RAM.

Oppo Pad Air: Specifications and Features

The Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch LCD panel, with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution, 225 ppi and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device gets up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The tablet runs on Android 12-based ColorOS out of the box and has a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Further, you get Dolby Atmos tuned quad-speaker setup along with OPPO stylus support which comes with features like 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and an adjustable tip to make feel more natural while using it.

For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5, and a USB Type-C slot. For optics, there’s an 8 megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 80 degrees field of view, and support for Continous Auto Focus. On the front, the tablet has a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 77 degrees field of view.

The Enco X2 earbuds were unveiled in China earlier this year in February along with the Oppo Pad tablet and Find X5 Lite smartphone. The Oppo Enco X2 will be available on Flipkart in India.