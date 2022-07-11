Oppo Reno 8 Pro will pack Dimensity 8100-MAX in India, Reno 8 to get Dimensity 1300

The soon-to-be-launched OPPO Reno 8 Series in India has now been officially confirmed to pack MediaTek processors along with proprietary technologies in battery charging, device cooling and hardware-software optimisation. While the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will get a Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, the Reno 8 will be backed by Dimensity 1300.

OPPO Reno 8 Pro’s Dimensity 8100-MAX is claimed to deliver a 25% improvement in CPU power efficiency when compared to 6nm-class Dimensity chips. This octa-core SoC comprises four 2.85GHz Arm Cortex-A78 super cores along with the Arm Mali-G610 MC6 graphics core for an extra 20% speed boost over the Dimensity 8000.

The Reno 8 has also been given a major upgrade from the Reno 7 that came with a Dimensity 900 processor. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC now powers the vanilla model and boasts a 3GHz Arm Cortex-A78 core. In addition, it comprises three premium Cortex-A78 cores, four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, as well as the same HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies that are found on the Dimensity 8100-MAX.

Oppo Reno 8 series: Battery & Charging

Next, both the smartphones—the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the Reno 8—are powered by a 4500mAh battery along with 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology which is tested and certified by TÜV Rheinland as a safe and quick charging system. It allows for a 50% recharge with just 11 minutes recharge whereas a five-minute recharge is enough for two hours of mobile gaming, claims Oppo.

Further, the Reno8 series comes with OPPO’s exclusive Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology, which can retain 80% of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles. Next, the Reno8 series features five-layer charging protection (comprising adapter overload protection, quick charging condition identification protection, interface overload protection, battery current/voltage overload protection and battery fuse protection) that protects the entire charging cycle from the adapter to the cable and the battery.

Read More: Oppo A97 5G launched with a Dimensity 810 5G SoC

Oppo Reno 8 series: Cooling

The Reno 8 Pro now comes with OPPO’s Ultra-Conductive Cooling System that adopts Ultra-Conductive Graphite, a new material that improves cooling performance by 45% over traditional graphite.

OPPO also combined the ultra-conductive graphite with an aluminium middle frame to ensure that the OPPO Reno8 Pro does not heat up when playing games, watching videos, and taking photos. Also, a copper foil, with high thermal conductivity, is used both under the display and in the back cover to ensure stable performance and to dissipate heat during charging—even while maintaining a large charging current—for higher charging efficiency. How effective this system is remains to be seen when we get our hands on the smartphone.

The Reno 8, on the other hand, comes with OPPO’s Super-Conductive VC Liquid Cooling System that covers 14644mm2, an increase of 16.8% over Reno7. The added Vapour Chamber covers an area of 2343mm2 and is 1.5x more efficient than the previous generation’s heat pipe solution. For the Reno8’s middle frame, OPPO employs a conductive aluminium alloy that increases the thermal conductivity by 13.5%.

Oppo Reno 8 series: Longevity

Lastly, Oppo claims that both Reno8 Series smartphones, after undergoing nearly 500 tests—met the certification requirements and obtained the TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency Rating a Mark. This means that Oppo claims the fluency of the smartphones will be retained for 3 years.