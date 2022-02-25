Oppo Pad, Find X5 Lite, Enco X2 TWS earbuds announced

Oppo, alongside the Find X5 series, also announced other products including the Find X5 Lite, Oppo Pad, and the Enco X2 TWS earbuds. The Find X5 Lite is a mid-ranger smartphone that looks similar to the Reno 7 in terms of specs. The Oppo Pad is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and is a flagship offering. On the other hand, the Enco X2 premium TWS earbuds offer multi level noise cancelling and dual drivers.

OPPO has announced that the Enco X2 will be launched in Black and White colours and will be offered at a price of €199 (approx Rs 16,800) in the European market. The Oppo Pad arrives in four variants including 6GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2299 (approx Rs 27,400), 6GB + 256GB at CNY 2699 yuan (approx Rs 32,100), and the 8GB + 256GB at CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,700). The OPPO PAD Artist Edition comes in a single 8GB + 256GB variant, which is priced at CNY 3499 (approx Rs 41,700). The Find X5 Lite comes in a single 8GB + 256GB variant that costs €480 (approx Rs 40,500).

Oppo Pad Specifications

The Oppo Pad comes equipped with an 11-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels with a pixel density of 275 ppi. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, HDR10, and P3 wide color gamut. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Oppo Pad is integrated with a multi-layered graphite + silicone heat dissipation system. Offering a large heat dissipation area of ​​27413mm², the cooing solution makes sure that the device’s temperature remains under control under heavy workflow.

The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. It is backed by an 8360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There’s a quad-speaker setup comprised of second-generation ACC speakers which are equipped with four 1.8-1.9cm3 super-large independent sound chambers. The speakers support Dolby Atmos and are Hi-Res audio certified as well. The Oppo Pad runs on Android based ColorOS that comes with tablet specific features.

Oppo also introduced a Magnetic Keyboard and a Stylus as additional accessories for the Oppo Pad. The pencil has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and supports magnetic suction and wireless fast charging. On a full charge, the stylus can last for 13 hours. The smart magnetic keyboard has all the necessary keys including Fn keys and task keys, but lacks a trackpad.

Oppo Find X5 Lite

The Find X5 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display. It supports HDR 10 and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Further, it has a triple rear camera setup including a 65MP f/1.7 primary sensor, 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. Additionally, it has a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front camera. The phone runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, 5G, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port.

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds

The Oppo Enco X2 has a dual driver setup with an 11mm dynamic driver paired with a 6 mm planar diaphragm driver. The Enco X2 uses Bluetooth 5.2 with LHDC 4.0 transmission protocol. This enables the TWS earbuds to support a code rate of up to 900kbps. It also offers support for the usual AAC and SBC audio codec.

You get multiple levels of noise cancellation including Smart Noise Cancellation, Max Noise Cancellation, Moderate Noise Cancellation, Mild Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Vocal Enhancement. There’s a Three microphone setup on the Enco X2 which uses Bone Voiceprint AI to reduce noise during calls.

As for battery life, you get 9.5 hours of music playback on a single charge with noise cancellation off. You can get 40 hours of playback with the charging case. The Enco X2 can provide up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge with Max Noise Cancellation and 50% volume and 22 hours with the charging case. The case can be charged using a USB-C port and also supports Qi Wireless Charging. These are IP54 water and dust resistant as well.