Oppo Pad Air India launch likely soon

Oppo unveiled its first tablet called Oppo Pad in February this year and it seems like the Chinese manufacturer is ready to launch a toned down version of the same, called Oppo Pad Air. The company has listed the Oppo Pad Air tablet on its China website for bookings. A tipster has also posted about the rumoured specifications and features of the upcoming tablet.

Further, tipster Mukul Sharma says that the internal testing of the OPPO Pad Air has begun in various Asian and Eurasian countries. Moreover, he says that an India launch of the Oppo Pad Air is highly likely. As for the price of the tablet in China, a tipster on Weibo says that it could be CNY 1,000 (approx Rs 11,500).

Coming to the specifications, Oppo Pad Air is tipped to sport a 10.36-inch LCD panel, with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The tablet is also rumoured to come with a 7,100mAh battery and 18W charging support. Further, Oppo is likely to equip the tab with a four-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

There’s no word on the specs of the camera, however, it is evident from the design that it should be a single sensor. Talking about the Pad Air’s elder sibling, the Oppo Pad launched in China in February and leaks suggest it could launch in India by June end or July this year.

The Oppo Pad comes equipped with an 11-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels with a pixel density of 275 ppi. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, HDR10, and P3 wide color gamut. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood.