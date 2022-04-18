Oppo K10 and K10 Pro 5G to be announced on April 24

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has confirmed that it will announce the Oppo K10 series on April 24. The series will include Oppo K10 and K10 Pro 5G smartphones.

The company will hold a launch event at 2:30 PM (local time) on April 24 and landing pages for both smartphones have already gone live on the company’s official China website.

Oppo K10 Specifications

The Oppo K10 was recently launched in India at Rs 14,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,990. The Chines variant will come with a few different specs than the Indian variant. there will be a punch-hole screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Max chipset. There will be 5G support as well. To recall, in India, the phone comes with Snapdragon 680 SoC without 5G support. The device will be available in Ice Blue and Dark Night colour options.

Oppo K10 Pro 5G Specs

Oppo K10 Pro 5G will come with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080×2400pixel resolution. Further, the display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In addition, there will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset Adreno 660 GPU. Besides, the chipset will be paired with up to 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo K10 Pro 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup. There will be a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. The leak says that the device is equipped with an OIS-enabled Sony IMX766 lens as the primary camera. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie camera.

Further, the phone will be backed by a 4,880mAh dual-cell battery with 80W fast charging support. Besides, the listing says that the phone will come in blue, black, and white colour options. Lastly, the phone measures 162.7 x 75.7 x 8.68mm and weighs 196 grams.