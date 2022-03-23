Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds launched in India

Oppo has today launched Oppo K10 smartphone in India. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and feature a triple camera setup along with a hole-punch display design. Alongside, the company has also launched Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones.

Oppo K10 Price in India and Availability

Oppo K10 is launched in India at Rs 14,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,990.

The phone will be available at Flipkart and the company’s online store. The Oppo K10 will go on sale starting on March 29. It comes in Black Carbon and Blue Flame colour options.

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS are priced at Rs 2,499. The TWS earbuds will be available for purchase starting March 29 from Flipkart and the company’s online store. It comes in White and Blue colour options.

Oppo K10 specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a 1,080 x 2412 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Besides, the phone packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the handset is equipped with a triple camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

In addition, the phone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging over USB Type-C. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it runs Android 11 with the company’s ColorOS 11.1 skin on top.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the phone measures 164.4×75.7×8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Specifications

The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds are equipped with 13.4 mm composite titanized diaphragm driver for thumping bass. They are compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhone models.

The earphones come equipped with Bluetooth v5.2. In addition, they also feature a Game Mode that offers a low latency of 94ms. The TWS earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and feature support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

The earbuds also have a touch panel so you can play, pause your music or accept and reject calls. In addition, there’s AI Noise Cancellation for Calls for Crystal-clear Vocals. Besides, the buds also have IPX4 rating making them splash and water resistant.

For battery life, Oppo claims up to 24 hours of playback time with the charging case. Each earbud can deliver up to 4 hours of playback on a single charge. Lastly, users can recharge the charging case via the USB Type-C port in two hours.