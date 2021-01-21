Oppo Find X3 Pro spotted on FCC website

The upcoming flagship from Oppo has been spotted on FCC and some of the detailed battery specifications have been tipped.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has been found to be listed on the US regulator FCC's website. The device has appeared with the model number CPH2173 and the device is confirmed to launch in March of 2021.

This listing further suggests that the device will pack a dual-cell 4450mAh battery which should come with 65W fast charging support. The FCC listing also states that the smartphone could ship with chargers with model number VCA7JAUH, VCA7DUH, or VCA7HUAH.

While the listing doesn't reveal anything else, the high resolution renders for the device have already been leaked in the past. The Find X3 Pro should arrive with a new design that will have a square camera 'hump' with a quad-camera setup on the back.

Some of the key specifications of the flagship that were tipped earlier include a 1440p 6.7-inch display that is 120Hz adaptive frame rate-capable. It also has a unique 25x zoom "microscope" macro lens along with two unannounced 50-megapixel modules from Sony.

The device also appeared in a geekbench listing before which seemed to confirm that the smartphone will be powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with Adreno 660 GPU.

For the camera, as per earlier leaks, the Oppo Find X3 Pro should have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera for wide-angle shots and another identical sensor for ultra-wide angle shots, along with a 13MP tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom support and a 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom support.