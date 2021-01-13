Advertisement

Oppo Find X3 Pro appears in high-res renders, launch confirmed for March

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2021 1:57 pm

Latest News

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is coming in March/April and we now have a first look at the flagship.
Advertisement

Oppo has been working hard with its flagships to make them stand out and it seems like it is going to do so with a refreshed design altogether. We are now starting to get our first look at this year's Oppo Flagship called Find X3 Pro. 

 

As per known leaker Evan Blass, he has shared the first official renders of the upcoming flagship. The new design shows off a square camera 'hump' with a quad-camera setup.

 

Find X3 Pro

Advertisement

 

The tipster also recalls some of the key specifications of the flagship that were tipped earlier including a 1440p 6.7-inch display that is 120Hz adaptive frame rate-capable. It also has a unique 25x zoom "microscope" macro lens along with two unannounced 50-megapixel modules from Sony.  

 

Along with the renders, we also now have an officially confirmed launch date for the device in the month of March. Oppo's official account on Weibo seemed to confirm the same through a post. The post read 'See the #ImpossibleSurface in March' (translated). The words 'Impossible Surface' are pointing towards an unusual camera hump on the rear of the device as seen in the renders which gradually rises from the back panel instead of the usual camera bump seen on most of the other devices 

 

The device also appeared in a geekbench listing before which seemed to confirm that the smartphone will be powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with Adreno 660 GPU.

 

Find X3 Pro_

For the camera, as per earlier leaks, the Oppo Find X3 Pro should have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera for wide-angle shots and another same sensor for ultra-wide angle shots, along with a 13MP tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom support and a 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom support. 

 

The Find X3 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and 30W VOOC Air Wireless charging. The device should weigh around 190 grams and have 8mm of thickness and should also feature a NFC chip for contactless payments.

Oppo A93 5G said to launch on Jan 15, full specs and price leaked

Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earbuds to launch in India on 18th January

Oppo reveals ColorOS 11 rollout schedule for January

Oppo Find X3 appears in a geekbench listing

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on January 18

Oppo launches its first ever Community Platform to engage and connect with tech enthusiasts

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event in India set for January 14

Oppo A93 5G said to launch on Jan 15, full specs and price leaked

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies