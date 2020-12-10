Advertisement

Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications leaked

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 10, 2020 6:31 pm

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to be launched in March of 2021 and the specifications of the device have already started surfing the web.
Oppo is expected to launch its latest Find series flagship in the first half of next year and the known tipster Evan Blass has already shared the full specifications of the device. 

 

Oppo is poised to launch a trio of Find X3 series handsets in the first quarter next year, to be released early in the second quarter, the most interesting among these likely to be the flagship Find X3 Pro. 

 

Find X3 Pro Specifications (Rumored) 

 

The Oppo Find X3 Pro, as per the leak, features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 3216 x 1440 pixels resolution with system-wide end-to-end 10-bit colour support and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. It should be powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with Adreno 660 GPU.

 

For the camera, the Oppo Find X3 Pro should have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera for wide-angle shots and another same sensor for ultra-wide angle shots, along with a 13MP tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom support and a 2MP macro camera with 25x zoom support. 

 

Oppo Find X3 Pro will most likely run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top and should also have an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

The Find X3 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and 30W VOOC Air Wireless charging. The device should weigh around 190 grams and have 8mm of thickness and should also feature a NFC chip for contactless payments. 

