Oppo Find X2 Pro expected to launch alongside Find X2 next month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 11:50 am

Oppo Find X2 Pro will run Android 10.
Oppo was scheduled to launch Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. The company recently announced that it has rescheduled its Find X2 launch event to March. Now it has been reported that Oppo Find X2 Pro will also launch alongside Oppo Find X2.

 

As per a Weibo user, Digital Chat Station, Oppo Find X2 Pro will come with the upgraded periscope super telephoto lens as compared to Find X2. It will support 60x digital zoom, but the telephoto performance is claimed to be much better than Reno 10X Zoom Edition.

It was recently confirmed that Oppo Find X2 will come with support for 30W wireless fast charging. In addition to the 30W wireless charging function, the phone also supports wireless reverse charging. Moreover, the company will also introduce the wireless charging function of Find X2 including‘disable when the battery is too low’, ‘offset reminder’, ‘optimize during sleep’, and so on.

Oppo Find X2 Pro also surfaced on GeekBench a few days back. As per the listing, Oppo Find X2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM. The phone will run Android 10 out of the box.

 

Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro also received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification. The certification revealed that the Oppo Find X2 will come with model number CPH2023, while the Oppo Find X2 Pro will come with model number CPH2025. The listing reveals support for dual-band Wi-Fi ab/b/g/n/ac standards. The phones will run Android 10, as per the listing.

 

Oppo Find X2 will feature 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and 240Hz sampling rate. This means that the phone will be featuring a Quad HD+ display. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. Oppo Find X2 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and the phone will bring an extraordinary 5G experience.

 

The phone is said to come with a periscope telephoto lens of 13-megapixel. The main Sony IMX689 48-megapixel lens is said to be built by a partnership between Sony and OPPO. For the front, the phone may feature a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel sensor. The device will be equipped with other features like LPDDR5 RAM, USB 3.0 storage and Wi-Fi 6.

 

