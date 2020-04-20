Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 Neo leaked renders show qaud rear cameras and colour variants

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2020 3:41 pm

Latest News

Oppo Find X2 Neo quad camera setup might have 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Earlier in the day, we reported that Oppo Find X2 Lite smartphone has been launched in Portugal. Now the company is also speculated to launch the Find X2 Neo phone by the end of this month in Europe. Ahead of the launch, leaked renders of the smartphone have surfaced online.

 

As per the leaked renders, Oppo Find X2 Neo will come in two colours: Black and Blue. There is a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner. The rear features a quad camera setup with the Oppo branding at the bottom. The phone is said to be priced at 699 Euros for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version.

Oppo Find X2 Neo



The specifications of the Find X2 Neo 5G phone are not known yet. The device is believed to be a rebranded Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G for the global market. So, it may feature same specs as of Reno 3 Pro 5G handset.

Oppo Find X2 Neo will likely feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU.

The quad camera setup might have 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera should be of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone will run on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10 and it will pack 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Find X2 Lite leaked specifications show Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo A92s announced with 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo A12 with 6.22-inch HD+ display announced

Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo Find X2 Neo Oppo Find X2 Neo launch Oppo Find X2 Neo specs Oppo Find X2 Neo leaks Oppo Find X2 Neo renders Oppo Find X2 Neo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE specifications, live images surfaced ahead of launch

Will OnePlus 8 series pricing be Apple of consumer’s eye?

Huawei MatePad 10.4 real life images leaked ahead of launch on April 23

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies