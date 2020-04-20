Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

For the software, Oppo Find X2 Lite phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top out of the box.

Oppo recently launched Oppo A92s 5G smartphone in China. Now the company has silently launched the Oppo Find X2 Lite smartphone in Portugal. The phone is listed on the company’s Portugal website and is priced at EUR 500. The phone will be available in two colour options – Pearl White and Moonlight Black.



Oppo Find X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is loaded with a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





For the software, the phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top out of the box. Connectivity features includes 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm and weighs 180 grams.











