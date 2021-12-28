Oppo Enco M32 teased in India, Amazon availability confirmed

Oppo seems to be updating its audio products portfolio in India. The brand has teased the impending launch of the Oppo Enco M32 that was first introduced in China in November. These earphones will be the successor to the Enco M31 neckband wireless earphones that debuted in India in 2020.

The teaser has appeared via an Amazon India page, which showcases a couple of features of the Enco M32. These include fast charging, where the earphones can charge from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes, and 10 minutes of charging can give 10 hours of music playback. Moreover, the earphones weigh only 33g and have an ear wing design. The Enco M32 is priced at CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,320) in China. However, it remains to be seen at what price they arrive in the country. Oppo Enco M32 is expected to launch in India during the first week of January 2022.

Oppo Enco M32 Specifications

The Oppo Enco M32 come with 10mm titanium-plated drivers and adopts Bluetooth 5.0 low-latency transmission technology. OPPO Enco M32 can achieve 28 hours of music battery life with a large battery. Oppo claims that you can listen for 4 hours a day without charging the earphones for a week. They support fast charging via USB-C as well.

Further, the independent cavity design greatly reduces the distortion, stimulates the potential of wider bands and louder fields of the moving coil unit. The Oppo enco m32 also have support for AAC HD audio encoding. In comparison, the Enco M31 had support for LDAC codec.

The earbuds are IP55 water and dust resistant, making them ideal for outdoor runs and workouts. The earbuds also support Smart Dual-device Quick Switching, where you can press volume up and down buttons simultaneously to switch between devices quickly. Lastly, they also have hall magnetic switch using which they can shut down when they attach and can turn on once they are separated from each other.