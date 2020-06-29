Oppo Enco M31 wireless earphones Review

Enco M31 equips an 88mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. In our review, we got an average backup of 11 hours on a full charge. It takes about one hour and 15 minutes to charge the neckband fully.

Pros Audio Quality, battery, price Cons Button placement, comfort

Oppo sometime back launched its Neck Band Enco M31 for Rs1,999. Oppo Enco M31 headphones come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps. The audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers.

The headphones also incorporate an AI-powered noise reduction technology that can differentiate between the noise and human voices during voice calls and help in blocking out noise and distant human voices. Today we are going to present its review after using it for almost one month.

Oppo Enco M31 Review: Things we liked

Oppo Enco M31 is an ergonomically curved neckband with a smooth surface to give you comfort no matter how long you wear. They are an IPX5 splash-resistant design that protects from water splashes and sweat.

Enco M31 equips an 88mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. In our review, we got an average backup of 11 hours on a full charge. It takes about one hour and 15 minutes to charge the neckband fully.

To save power, the headphones disconnect from the paired device when you take them off, but for that, you have to make sure that after removing both the earbuds they are connected magnetically otherwise audio will not pause. Having said that, one can pause the sound by pressing the physical button placed on the neck button once.

The audio quality for calls is excellent and noise cancellation works fine. In case you want to listen to music, the vocals will be a bit suppressed but overall it is good. You get two modes to enjoy the music on M31 - balanced and Bass. There is a slight difference, almost negligible, in the output quality of both modes. To activate different moded one has to press a button which is located just below the volume rocker twice.

If I talk about latency, I won't recommend it for a Pro Gamer, but for everything else, there is no problem in Oppo Enco M31s.

Oppo Enco M31 Review: Things we didn't like

The overall build is good, but the quality of the cables seems too fragile. The earbuds have a pebble shape design which some of the consumers will not find too comfortable to wear because it creates an air pocket kind of feeling while wearing and one has to adjust them multiple times so that they fit perfectly in the ear canal.

I also felt the placement of physical buttons on the neck back a bit odd. They are placed on the neck facing side, and accessing them is cumbersome. Ideally, they should have been placed on the top from where they could be easily accessed using a thumb.

Verdict Oppo Enco M31 is an affordable neck back with good Audio output quality. It is not perfect. It has issues with the placement of the physical buttons and one has to adjust the buds every time to find a comfortable position. Having said at Rs1,999 as compared to the competition is the market, it delivers better performance.