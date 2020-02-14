Oppo Enco Free earbuds to launch alongside Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Free earbuds were first launched in China last year in December.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launched in India on March 2. Now reportedly, Oppo's true wireless earphones - Oppo Enco Free will also launch alongside Oppo Reno 3 Pro on March 2.

Tipster Mukul Sharma @stufflistings on his Twitter handle has revealed this information. Oppo Enco Free earbuds were first launched in China last year in December. The wireless earbuds are priced at 699 Yuan (Rs 7,135 approx.)

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones feature a 13.4mm dynamic driver with a driver sensitivity of 120db. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It has IPX4 ratings as well for protection against sweat and splashes.

The latest earbuds come with 31mAh battery offers up to five hours of music playback on a single charge and an additional 20 hours with the 410mAh charging case and three hours of talk time and an extra 12 hours via the case. It does not support wireless charging.





It has touch controls for volume and music control. It has wearing detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the headset is removed and it automatically connects with the phone when you open the case. It weighs in at about 4.6 grams.