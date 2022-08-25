Oppo Enco Buds2 launched in India for Rs 1799

Oppo has today launched its new, truly wireless Enco Buds2 in India. The TWS are the successor to Enco Buds which were launhed in India last year. The new TWS come with a 10mm Titanised Driver, and up to 28 hours of listening time with the case.

Let’s see the Oppo Enco Buds2 Specs along with its pricing details:

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Enco Buds2 is priced at Rs 1799 and will be available from Oppo Store and Flipkart starting from 31st August 2022. It comes in black colour.

Oppo Enco Buds2 Specifications

The Oppo Enco Buds2 adopts a 10mm large driver that moves more air into your ears for better bass performance. The titanium diaphragm coating on these drivers improves the earbuds’ treble for an overall balanced sound.

The TWS supports Oppo’s proprietary Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos which features three types of settings: Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals. The lightweight TWS also carry an IPX4-rating that certifies them against sweat during workouts and even splashes.

The Enco Buds2 support seven hours of listening on a full charge, with three recharges from the case for up to 28 hours of listening. Also, a fast charge of just 10 minutes offers 1 hour of usage.

For clear calls, the Oppo Enco Buds2 boast AI deep noise cancellation algorithms that simulate binaural hearing—based on a deep neural network (DNN)—to track human voices and separate them from background noises in real-time.

The TWS also comes with low-latency Bluetooth 5.2 Transmission that enables stable connectivity. The company claims that the Bluetooth latency level is the highest while using Oppo mobile phones. This means users can now experience the same audio and video synchronisation as wired headphones while gaming.

Further, the earbuds smart connect function enables quick pairing that lets users tap on a pop-up window on their phone to pair the buds for the first time. Besides, the Open-up flash connect feature allows automatic pairing when the case of opened and disconnect when the case is closed.