Oppo Enco Buds launched in India for Rs 1999 with up to 24h total battery life

Oppo has today launched its new, truly wireless Enco Buds in India. These new entry-level buds are said to offer an incredible battery experience and, crystal-clear, concert-like audio. The company says that these built for consumers who want to upgrade to truly wireless earbuds for the first time.

Let’s see the Oppo Enco Buds Specs along with its pricing details:

Oppo Enco Buds Price

The Oppo Enco Buds TWS are launched at Rs 1,999 and will go on sale in India on September 14. The sale will be held exclusively on the e-commerce site – Flipkart. As a part of 3-day launch offer, it will be available from Flipkart at a price of Rs 1,799, starting from September 14th till September 16th.

Specifications

The buds uses Bluetooth 5.2 that allows users to be 10 meters away from their phone while they listen to music or make a phone call. Additionally, the Bluetooth 5.2 chipset supports binaural low-latency transmission. This solves the problems of interference and disconnection to provide quick and stable connections.

Additionally, the Enco Buds earphones use a 2-layer composite diaphragm as well as the AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), a high-definition audio transmission protocol for crisper sound. These TWS supports an AI-based intelligent call noise-cancellation feature that can differentiate between ambient sounds and human voices to effectively block out background noises, while you are on phone calls.

They come with an 8mm dynamic driver that has a sensitivity of 100.6 dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz-20KHz. For mobile gamers, the Enco Buds come with a super-low 80ms-latency Game Mode that improves audio-visual sync in twitch-action games. The users just need to triple-tap the earbuds to activate this mode.

The Oppo Enco Buds are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. They pack a powerful battery in the charging case that supports up to 24-hours of music play time. On a single charge, the Enco Buds offer offer up to six hours of nonstop music playback.

Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery. The charging case has a 400mAh cell. The earbuds have a charging time of two hours. It takes two and half hours for both earbuds and charging case to charge through the USB Type-C port. Both AAC and SBC codecs are supported.

They also feature Open-Up Auto Connection to automatically turn themselves on when you open the charging case. They come with intuitive, smart touch controls to pause your music, switch between songs, and adjust the volume. Users can also set up customized touch controls on their smartphones using the Hey Melody App.