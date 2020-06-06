Oppo Band launched with SpO2 Sensor, 14-day battery life

Oppo Band features 1.1-inch AMOLED 2.5D display. It has a 126 x 294 resolution, supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

Along with the launch of Reno 4 series, Oppo has also announced its first fitness band. The Oppo Band comes in Black and Pink colours, is priced at 199 yuan (Rs 2,125 approx.).



The Oppo Band Fashion version comes with a stainless steel body with TPU+ alloy band. It comes in Black and Gold colours, is priced at 249 yuan (Rs 2,660 approx.). There is also an EVA Evangelion-themed limited Edition which costs you 299 yuan (Rs. 3,190 approx.).



Oppo Band features 1.1-inch AMOLED 2.5D display. It has a 126 x 294 resolution, supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. There are over 160 watch faces available to choose from out of the box.



It comes packed with a 100 mAh battery which offers up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. A full charge takes 1.5 hours. It comes with the support to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect to devices and is compatible with phones running Android 6.0+ or iOS 10.0+, and pairs via the Health app.



The fitness tracker supports 12 sport modes including outdoor running, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, free training, fat loss running, badminton, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and weightlifting. It also features heart rate sensor and Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring.



The band is also 5ATM water-resistant so that it can be submerged into water under 50 meters. It has support for app notifications, alarm, timer, music controls, weather app, and find my phone. It even has NFC (only Fashion variant) for contactless payments.