Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP triple cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 06, 2020 10:55 am

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones are 5G enabled and powered by Snapdragon 765G processor.
Oppo has launched its new smartphones under Reno series - Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro. Both the smartphones are 5G enabled and powered by Snapdragon 765G processor.

The Oppo Reno 4 comes in Diamond Blue, Mirror Black and Taro Purple colours, is priced at 2999 yuan (Rs 31,960 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 3299 yuan (Rs 35,145 approx.).

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, Mirror Black, Titanium Blank and Green Glitter colours. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 3799 yuan (Rs 40,470 approx.) and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 45,790 approx.).

Oppo Reno 4 Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 5G is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,020mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
 
Oppo Reno 4 5G comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel mono lens along with laser autofocus sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture along with a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.

Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac ,  Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C. It measures 159.3×74.0×7.8mm and weighs 183grams.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications
 
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G features a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 OPPO Reno4 Pro
On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel  120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.

Connectivity features are same as of Oppo Reno 4.  It measures 159.6×72.5×7.6mm and weighs 172 grams.

