  • 13:49 Apr 08, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo Ace2 renders surface online, colour variants revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2020 1:41 pm

Latest News

Oppo Ace2 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Advertisement

Oppo Ace2 will be launched in China on April 13. Now ahead of the launch, Oppo has shared a teaser poster revealing the key features of the upcoming smartphone.

 

The poster confirms that the smartphone will come powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It also shows the rear quad-camera setup present on the phone. The camera sensors are placed on a circular module which is also referred to “Oreo” camera design. The poster also reveals that the phone will weigh just 185 grams.

Advertisement

Oppo Ace2

Ahead of launch, some official renders of the Oppo Ace2 have also surfaced on JD.com. The renders show that the device will come in two colours - Moon Rock Ash and Fantasy Purple. The phone has a single punch-hole camera on the front and a quad-camera setup in a circular arrangement on the back. The left side has volume rocker button while the right side has a power button.

Oppo Ace2 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will support 5G and it will be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is expected to arrive in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM choices and 128 GB and 256 GB storage versions. It lacks a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone will have a quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. There will be a 16 megapixels selfie camera at the front. The phone will run ColorOS 7, which is based on Android 10. It will pack a dual-part battery and the capacity of its single cell is 1955 mAh. The device will support 65W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

 

Alongside, Oppo will also launch Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds which have already been launched in India. Enco W31 earphone comes with an extra-secure in-ear design. It comes with strong water and dust resistance and features enhanced Bass Mode.

Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds, Enco W31 and Oppo Kash financial service launched in India

Oppo Ace2 to be announced on April 13 in China

Oppo Ace2 officially confirmed to launch on 13 April alongwith Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Ace2 Oppo Ace2 launch Oppo Ace2 leak Oppo Ace2 specs Oppo Ace2 price Oppo Ace2 render

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus announces Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with March security patch and bug fixes

Redmi 8A Dual new update brings March Android Security Patch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies