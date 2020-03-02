Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds, Enco W31 and Oppo Kash financial service launched in India

The brand has introduced Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds, Oppo Enco W31 earphones and Oppo Kash finanical service.

Advertisement

Oppo has today announced the launch of its two new earphones in India along with its new finanical service. The brand has introduced Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds, Oppo Enco W31 earphones and Oppo Kash finanical service.

The Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds comes with a price tag of Rs 7,990, while the Oppo Enco W31 earphones are priced at Rs 4,499. The Oppo Enco Free will be available for purchase from March 7, while the company has revealed the availability of the Enco W41 earphones.

Oppo Enco Free and Oppo Enco W31

Advertisement

To start with Oppo Enco Free, the true wireless earbuds comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the company claims that this is the first wireless earbuds that comes with a 13.4mm dynamic driver with a driver sensitivity of 120db.

The latest earbuds come with 31mAh battery offers up to five hours of music playback on a single charge and an additional 20 hours with the 410mAh charging case and three hours of talk time and an extra 12 hours via the case. The wireless earbuds come with slide and double controls. One can change the tracks by sliding up or down on the right side of the earbud and control music by sliding down or up from the left earbud. One can double tap to pause or play music and answer the call. Furthermore, with a tap and hold, one can activate Google Assistant.

Coming to Enco W31, the earphone comes with an extra-secure in-ear design. It comes with strong water and dust resistance and features enhanced Bass Mode. The company has revealed much about the latest earphones.

Oppo Kash

Oppo has also announced the launch of its new finanical service, Oppo Kash. The company claims that the application will be a one-stop destination for all finanical services. The company has revealed that it is the first brand to launch Mutual Funds on Oppo Kash application.

Oppo has partnered with 20 different SIP and Mutual Funds companies to offer this service. The app is currently in beta stage and it provides five features. To start with, it provides Mutual Funds, Freedom SIP, Personal Loans, Business Loans and Screen Insurance. The company has introduced Freedom SIP in partnership with ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds. The app is available for purchase from Oppo App Market and Google Play Store.