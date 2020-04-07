  • 21:48 Apr 07, 2020

Oppo Ace2 officially confirmed to launch on 13 April alongwith Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2020 4:08 pm

Oppo Ace2 will be the successor of Oppo Reno Ace launched in October last year.
Recently we reported that OPPO VP Brian Shen has teased that the company will launch Oppo Ace2 smartphone on 13 April. The company has now officially confirmed that the Oppo Ace2 will be launched in China on the said date. Alongside, Oppo will also launch Oppo Enco W31 TWS earbuds which have already been launched in India.

Oppo Ace2 will be the successor of Oppo Reno Ace launched in October last year. The company is dropping the Reno branding from the device, and now the phone is called Oppo Ace2.

 

Oppo Reno Ace2 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset which supports 5G via X55 modem. The phone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top. It will pack a dual battery and the rated capacity of each battery is 1,955 mAh. The device will support 65W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

The device would be made available in two memory configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It lacks a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone will have a quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. There will be a 16 megapixels selfie camera at the front.

Oppo Enco W31 earphones are priced at Rs 4,499 in India. At the launch, the company did not reveal much about the earphones. The sale for the same got delayed as well due to the COVID-19 situation.

Enco W31 earphone comes with an extra-secure in-ear design. It comes with strong water and dust resistance and features enhanced Bass Mode. In China, it will come in the same colours as it arrived in India i.e Black, Pink, and White colour models. They feature anti-wind noise chambers and are equipped with two internal microphones on each side. Plus, there’s an environmental noise cancellation feature to block out background noise during phone calls.

Latest Smartphones
