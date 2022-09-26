Oppo A17, Tecno Pova Neo 2 launched with MediaTek Helio SoCs

Oppo and Tecno have launched new smartphones outside India, including the Oppo A17 and Tecno Pova Neo 2. The Oppo A17 and the Tecno Pova Neo 2 come with MediaTek Helio processors under the hood. The Oppo smartphone has a 5000mAh battery while the Pova Neo 2 comes with a massive 7000mAh battery.

The Oppo A17 comes in two colour options – Lake Blue and Midnight Black and is priced at MYR599 (approx Rs 10,600), in Malaysia. It is also available for pre-order in Singapore, but the price for region has not yet been mentioned. As for the Tecno Pova Neo 2, it comes at RUB 9,990 (approx Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is currently unavailable for purchase, is priced at RUB 13,990 (approx Rs 20,000). It will come in Black, Blue and Grey colour options.

Tecno Pova Neo 2 Specifications

The Tecno Pova Neo 2 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ LTPS display with 720 x 1640 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back. This includes a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash. Besides, at the front, sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Pova Neo 2 packs a 7000mAh battery that has support for 18W fast charging. In addition, it tuns runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6. Additional features include a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C port. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 and GPS.

Oppo A17 Specifications

The OPPO A17 features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch display. It has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 269ppi pixel density. The OPPO A17 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The device ships with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage.

The rear camera module houses a dual 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera along with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the OPPO A17 features a 5-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera. The device boots Android 12 OS based on ColorOS 12.1.

The handset packs a 5000mAh battery, which supports charging via a USB-C port. The A17 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and carries support for face unlock. Other features include IPX4 water resistance, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.