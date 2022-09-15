Oppo F21s Pro Series, Zebronics Smart TVs powered by WebOS launched

Oppo has launched the F21s Pro series smartphones in India, including the F21s Pro and the F21s Pro 5G. Oppo claims that it is the first handset in the segment to come with a microlens camera. This sensor has 15x and 30x magnification capabilities to capture microscopic details of objects. Separately, Zebronics has expanded its footprint of product lines and has steered into the category of Smart TVs powered by webOS, fused with features like Built-in Alexa, Dolby Audio, ThinQ AI and more.

Oppo F21s Pro Series Price, Launch Offers

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G costs Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option while the Oppo F21s Pro will sell for Rs 22,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both the phones are available for pre-orders in India and will start shipping from September 19 in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black colour options.

As for launch offers, users can get:

A 10% cash back (up to Rs 2500) on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards.

No-cost EMI for tenures up to 6 months.

Attractive EMI options, including zero down payment.

Exchange offers up to Rs 3000 (Rs 2000 for all + an additional Rs 1000 bonus for OPPO users on upgrade).

Oppo F21s Pro Series Specifications

The Oppo F21s Pro series sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The display on the 5G variant gets SCHOTT Xensation Up glass cover while the 4G model has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Further, the 4G model gets a 90Hz panel while the 5G variant has a 60Hz display.

Under the hood, the F21s Pro 5G gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC while the 4G variant has the Snapdragon 680 processor. Both are paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G sports a triple camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.7 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture lenses. On the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also comes with dual Orbit Lights around the rear sensor modules.

The 4G model has a 2-megapixel f/3.3 macro lens while the rest of the sensors are the same. Also, it has a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 lens and a single Orbit Light.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G (only on 5G model), 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. For security, you get an in-display optical sensor and the phone also comes with support for face unlock. The smartphones pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Zebronics Smart TV Features, Price

Zebronics has launched a series of smart TVs in various sizes, from 32-inch to 55-inch. It is also expanding the reach of its service centers by partnering with 500+ franchises for this segment exclusively, spanning over 19000 PIN codes across the country. The ZEB-55W2 (55-inch model) is available at introductory pricing of Rs 44,999/- in all leading retail stores across India and can also be purchased from Zebronics’s website.

The ZEB-55W2 has a 4K UHD display dispensing vivid visual content with HDR-10/HLG support. Audio is handled by 20W speakers and one can choose from the wide range of compatible Zebronics soundbar ranges to pair it with the TV. ZEB-55W2 comes with ThinQ AI, which elevates your TV viewing experience with artificial intelligence.

You can also use the ThinQ app on your smartphone to watch smartphone content on the TV or just use the smartphone as TV remote. Next, it comes with a remote with voice control built-in to browse the content conveniently & one can also use the Air Mouse feature.

The TV comes with a built-in content store which lets you install apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime video and more. It also comes with a plethora of connectivity options like HDMI, USB ports, Optical port etc. It also had dual-band wifi along with Bluetooth.