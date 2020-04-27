Advertisement

OnePlus Wrap 30 wireless charger Indian pricing tipped

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 12:11 pm

The wireless charger will be cheaper in India as compared to the US market.
OnePlus recently announced its new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series. The company also introduced its first wireless charger during the launch event. Now, the price of the OnePlus Wrap Charge 30 Wireless Charger has been tipped for India. 

 

As per a report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal reveals that the OnePlus Wrap Charge 30 Wireless Charger will be priced in India at Rs 3,990. Interestingly, the wireless charger comes with a price tag of $69.95 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 5,300. This means that the wireless charger will be cheaper in India as compared to the US market. 

 

The new wireless charger provides 30W fast charging for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. However, for non-OnePlus phones, it delivers up to 10W of wireless charging option. The wireless charger comes with smart detection that allows it to switch off in Bedtime Mode. Furthermore, it comes with foreign object detection and it comes with overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage protection. 

 

Previously, the company introduced special OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up retail box in India. OnePlus India website has listed Pop-up Box for both the smartphones priced at Rs 45,999 and Rs 60,999, respectively. In addition to the phones, the pop-up box comes with Bullets Wireless Z (black) and back covers. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box costs Rs 1,000 extra than the retail prices of the smartphones.

 

The OnePlus 8 pop-up box includes OnePlus 8 8GB + 128GB phone, a pair of Bullets Wireless Z (black) earphones, a Cyan Bumper Case and a Nylon Bumper Case at Rs 45,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box will also include the 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone in Onyx Black or Glacial Green colours, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (black) earphones, and Cyan Karbon bumper cases priced at 60,999.

 

