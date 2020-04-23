Advertisement

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Box price in India start at Rs 45,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2020 5:32 pm

Latest News

OnePlus India website has listed Pop-up Box for both the smartphones priced at Rs 45,999 and Rs 60,999, respectively.
Advertisement

OnePlus recently revealed the prices for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones in India. Now OnePlus has announced the India pricing of its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro limited edition ‘Popup Boxes’ that come with bundled cases and the Bullets Wireless Z earphones in black.

OnePlus India website has listed Pop-up Box for both the smartphones priced at Rs 45,999 and Rs 60,999, respectively. In addition to the phones, the pop-up box comes with Bullets Wireless Z (black) and back covers. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box costs Rs 1,000 extra than the retail prices of the smartphones.

The OnePlus 8 pop-up box includes OnePlus 8 8GB + 128GB phone, a pair of Bullets Wireless Z (black) earphones, a Cyan Bumper Case and a Nylon Bumper Case at Rs 45,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box will also include the 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone in Onyx Black or Glacial Green colours, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (black) earphones, and Cyan Karbon bumper cases priced at 60,999.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available from Amazon, OnePlus India site and offline channels from May.

 

OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor. It features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU The phone comes with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0.

The OnePlus 8 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens. It features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate.  The phone comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T and runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro first OxygenOS update brings Live Caption and more

OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z pricing revealed for India

Will OnePlus 8 series pricing be Apple of consumer’s eye?

OnePlus 8 vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Which one is the king of mid-premium segment?

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro price in India OnePlus 8 Price in India OnePlus 8 Pro specifications OnePlus 8 specifications OnePlus India Amazon India. OnePlus 8 Pop-up Box OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Box

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO Neo 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Redmi 10X in the works with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Realme 6 Pro new update adds ultra dark mode of rear camera, fixes PUBG issues and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies