OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Box price in India start at Rs 45,999

OnePlus India website has listed Pop-up Box for both the smartphones priced at Rs 45,999 and Rs 60,999, respectively.

Advertisement

OnePlus recently revealed the prices for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones in India. Now OnePlus has announced the India pricing of its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro limited edition ‘Popup Boxes’ that come with bundled cases and the Bullets Wireless Z earphones in black.



OnePlus India website has listed Pop-up Box for both the smartphones priced at Rs 45,999 and Rs 60,999, respectively. In addition to the phones, the pop-up box comes with Bullets Wireless Z (black) and back covers. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box costs Rs 1,000 extra than the retail prices of the smartphones.



The OnePlus 8 pop-up box includes OnePlus 8 8GB + 128GB phone, a pair of Bullets Wireless Z (black) earphones, a Cyan Bumper Case and a Nylon Bumper Case at Rs 45,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box will also include the 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone in Onyx Black or Glacial Green colours, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (black) earphones, and Cyan Karbon bumper cases priced at 60,999.



The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available from Amazon, OnePlus India site and offline channels from May.

OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor. It features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU The phone comes with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0.



The OnePlus 8 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens. It features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T and runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

Advertisement