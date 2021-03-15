Advertisement

OnePlus Watch to launch on March 23 alongside OnePlus 9 series

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 15, 2021 11:29 am

OnePlus Watch has been confirmed to arrive in a circular form factor with two buttons on the right side.
OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Watch. The company has announced that OnePlus Watch will launch along with the OnePlus 9 series on March 23.

The launch date was announced by OnePlus on its Twitter handle. OnePlus Watch was confirmed by the OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, back in December last year. Pete had confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will be released early next year.

The smartwatch was spotted on IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) website in India with the name OnePlus Watch and the model number W301GB.

 

The watch has been confirmed to arrive in a circular form factor with two buttons on the right side. OnePlus earlier submitted the first sketches of the watch to the German Patent and Trademark Office, DPMA.

The sketches showed that there are two buttons to the right of the watch which should be used for navigation purposes. However, there are no buttons on the left. On the back of the watch there are four sensors (probably for measuring blood pressure etc.) and two pins, which would be used for charging the watch.

The second design showed a different strap. The strap on the second one looks like a normal strap which presumably is the normal OnePlus Watch while the strap on the first one looks a bit different and should be the sporty variant of the same watch.


Latest Smartphones
