OnePlus Watch design revealed through early sketches

The design of the OnePlus watch has been kept under the wraps for a long time but now we may finally have our first look at the watch.

The OnePlus Watch has been in rumours for long and even OnePlus itself has confirmed that it is working on the smartwatch. We have only seen the smartwatch in some rough sketches back when it was shared by company executive but now, we may have a look at a design that could be close to the final one.

First spotted by TechnikNews, OnePlus has reportedly submitted the first sketches of the watch to the German Patent and Trademark Office, DPMA. OnePlus has submitted not one but two designs out of which one has a much sportier design.

The watch has been confirmed to arrive in a circular form factor but these sketches reveal much more with the design perspective. The information should be taken with a pinch of salt as these sketches are not always final but are the closest to what the watch may finally look like.

The sketches show that there are two buttons to the right of the watch which should be used for navigation purposes. However, there are no buttons on the left. On the back of the watch there are four sensors (probably for measuring blood pressure etc.) and two pins, which would be used for charging the watch.

The second design looks to be similar to the first one but with a different strap. The strap on the second one looks like a normal strap which presumably is the normal OnePlus Watch while the strap on the first one looks a bit different and should be the sporty variant of the same watch.

The leaks point towards a launch in the month of March but we will have to wait for an official confirmation from OnePlus.