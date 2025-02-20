OnePlus Watch 3 Will Not Launch in India: All Details

OnePlus Watch 3 is not coming to India according to an official statement by OnePlus shared by one of the users on X. The OnePlus Watch 3 arrived in global markets a couple of days back with a rotating crown, Wear OS 5, days worth of battery life, and much more. Here are the details of the development.

As per @Geeky_Vaidy, OnePlus said in a statement, “We are dedicated to providing our India community with the best of our OnePlus technology. While the OnePlus Watch 3 isn’t launching in India at this time, we are carefully assessing the market to ensure we deliver the most impactful and relevant products for the region.” The reason behind not launching the watch in India wasn’t cited by OnePlus, even though the OnePlus Watch 2 was well received in the country.

OnePlus Watch 3: Details

The OnePlus Watch 3 sports a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 466 X 466 pixels Resolution and up to 2,200nits peak brightness. It gets sapphire crystal glass for protection. The watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 and BES2800BP processors paired with 32GB of storage. On the right side, it also has a rotating crown that can be used to switch between screens.

It runs on Wear OS by Google along with RTOS, similar to the Watch 2. The Watch 3 features a 5 ATM/IP68 water resistance rating and military-grade MIL-STD-810H for enhanced durability.

The company is claiming up to 16 days of runtime in power saver mode and up to 3 days in heavy use in smart mode. It packs a 631mAh battery under the hood. The smartwatch can keep track of vascular health (Arterial stiffness), Mind and Body, sleep monitoring including sleep quality score and sleep snoring risk assessment, wrist temperature, heart rate monitoring, high/low heart rate notification, SpO2 tracking, and a 60-second health check-in. The watch also supports EKG/ECG but the feature isn’t available yet due to pending regulatory approvals.

All the data the OnePlus Watch 3 records can be viewed in the OHealth app, Google Health Connect, Strava, Health Journey, and other platforms.

It comes with a bouquet of Sensors including Wrist temperature sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical pulse oximeter sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, barometer, acceleration sensor, and gyroscope sensor.

The OnePlus Watch 3 has the ability to track 100+ sports modes, including 11 professional sports modes such as skiing, tennis, badminton, swimming, mountain climbing, cycling, elliptical machine and rowing machine.

Wireless connections are handled through Bluetooth 5.2, Dual-Band L1+L5, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth calling.