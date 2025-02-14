OnePlus Open 2 Cancelled: Oppo to Take the Lead with Find N5

OnePlus has announced an update for its foldable strategy for 2025 where the company has cancelled the OnePlus Open 2 for this year. OnePlus says it has “carefully considered the timing” and has “made the decision not to release a foldable this year.” Here are all the details on the development.

Posted by Vale G., product manager of OnePlus Open, on OnePlus Community, the post reads, “At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.”

The company acknowledges that it’s an unconventional move considering foldables are a growing category in general and the original OnePlue Open was a successful product for the brand which came back in 2023. “While this may come as a surprise, we believe this is the right approach for us at this time. As OPPO takes the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, we’re committed to developing products that will redefine multiple categories and bring you experiences that are as innovative and exciting as ever, all while aligning closely with our Never Settle mantra.”

OnePlus is letting Oppo take the lead this year with the Find N5 which is launching globally on February 20. The Find N3 and the OnePlus Open were essentially the same product and consumers were expecting a similar launch strategy this year from the sister brands.

Some might say that this is a missed opportunity on OnePlus’ part but according to OnePlus, “this is not a step back, it’s a recalibration.” Furthermore, it is unclear whether the Find N5 would remain limited to the global and Chinese markets or whether it will arrive in India as well. One could consider Oppo will launch the device here in country as it also brought back its Find X series to the market but nothing has been officially confirmed as of now.

Finally, OnePlus assured existing OnePlus Open users that they’ll “continue to receive regular software updates, security patches, and the exceptional after-sales service you’ve come to expect from us.”