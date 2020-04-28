OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger price revealed in India

The OnePlus Warp 30 Wireless Charger provides 30W fast charging for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone that charges the phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.

OnePlus has revealed the price of OnePlus Warp 30 Wireless Charger in India. The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is priced at Rs 3990.and is listed on the company’s official website.



The OnePlus Warp 30 Wireless Charger is currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ with the ‘Notify Me’ option on the OnePlus India website. It comes in a white colour option. It is likley to go on sale with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones after the lockdown period ends.



The OnePlus Warp 30 Wireless Charger provides 30W fast charging for the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone that charges the phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The wireless charger has a peak output of up to 30W. The wireless charging technology is also compatible with all Qi wireless chargers at 5W and works with a wireless charger that is based on 10W EPP standard.





The charger comes with Bedtime Mode feature that will charge the OnePlus 8 Pro at 10W output while you’re sleeping. By default, Bedtime Mode is automatically enabled from 11 PM to 7 AM. Users can manually adjust the time and enable or disable Bedtime Mode. While Bedtime Mode is enabled, only 10W charging is supported, compared to 30W during normal operation.



The Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger automatically powers off when it detects foreign metal objects near its surface, keeping your device safe. It comes with overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage protection.



Warp Charge 30 Wireless allows you to charge through heavy-protection phone cases of up to 8mm. The wireless charger is cheaper in India as compared to the US market. It comes with a price tag of $69.95 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 5,300.



