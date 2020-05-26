OnePlus upcoming wireless earbuds to be known as OnePlus Buds

OnePlus upcoming wireless earbuds will be known as OnePlus Buds.

OnePlus is all set to launch its first truly wireless earbuds in July. Now, ahead of the official launch, the new leak has emerged online revealing the name and design of the upcoming TWS from OnePlus.

As per tipster Max J., the OnePlus upcoming wireless earbuds will be known as OnePlus Buds. The tipster has also revealed a sketch of the upcoming TWS that shows the charging case along with the earbuds. The charging case comes with an oval shape, while the earbuds come with Apple AirPods like the design. The earbuds are said to be unveiled alongside the upcoming mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Z.

With this, OnePlus joins Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, Poco, Huawei and more brands that have recently introduced their true wireless earbuds. The company is trying to make its presence felt in the TWS segment, which is growing at an exponential rate as most of the smartphone brands are now manufacturing the device under their umbrella. However, it would be interesting to see who well the company will price the first earbuds. Apple currently holds the segment with its Apple AirPods, while players like Realme are launching TWS with AirPods-like design at a budget segment.

Meanwhile, the company has recently introduced OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in India for Rs 1,999. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has a neckband design with a power button on the neckband. They charge via USB Type-C and OnePlus has claimed that the earphones are capable of lasting for 10 hours of audio after just 10 minutes of charging. After a full charge, the battery life is expected to be around 20 hours.

The earphones have in-line remote for volume, music playback and call controls. They are IP55 certified for sweat and water resistance. They have a 9.2mm dynamic driver and super bass tone. The Low Latency Mode reduces latency to 110ms. It connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and has a Bluetooth range of 10 meters.