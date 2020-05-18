OnePlus wireless earbuds to borrow its design from AirPods

The upcoming wireless earbuds from OnePlus could make its debut in July.

OnePlus is going to use Apple's inspiration to build its own wireless earbuds. According to reports, the company's first truly wireless earbuds will use AirPods as their design reference, something that might excite consumers. The design layout was leaked a few days back, and from the image below, you can see the buds have a strong resemblance to the Apple AirPods. Which is actually not a big thing, since AirPods lead the segment, and many other brands have tried using AirPods design to come up with their own product version.

Realme Buds Air is another in the segment that has used AirPods design but this product is available at less than half the cost of Apple's wireless earbuds. The launch date of July for the earbuds suggests OnePlus could launch the device alongside its upcoming mid-range Z series.

The wireless music device is likely to be part of the Bullets series. We still don’t know much about the feature set of the earbuds but one can expect noise cancellation support to be there. Similar to several earbuds that are available out there, using adjustable silicon tips offers a better fit. It also helps in improving noise isolation.

OnePlus is likely to include the earbuds in its Bullets series and one would be hoping the company will offer this device with support for noise cancellation. Including this option could invariably increase the price of the device but still, it should be priced below the AirPods to remain competitive.

Using the lock stick design for earbuds will ensure better reception of the microphone for the user, especially while making voice calls. The upcoming Bullets earbuds should work seamlessly with OnePlus devices, but its latency is likely to be decent with phones from other brands as well. While noise cancellation is more or less a given for earbuds these days, we're waiting to see if OnePlus the active version of the feature. If it does then expect the Bullets earbuds to cost around Rs 14,000, if not, then it should be anywhere between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000.

At these prices, the OnePlus earbuds will rival Samsung Galaxy buds, Apple AirPods, the recently launched Huawei earbuds and more.