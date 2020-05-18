Advertisement

OnePlus wireless earbuds to borrow its design from AirPods

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 1:07 pm

Latest News

The upcoming wireless earbuds from OnePlus could make its debut in July.
Advertisement

OnePlus is going to use Apple's inspiration to build its own wireless earbuds. According to reports, the company's first truly wireless earbuds will use AirPods as their design reference, something that might excite consumers. The design layout was leaked a few days back, and from the image below, you can see the buds have a strong resemblance to the Apple AirPods. Which is actually not a big thing, since AirPods lead the segment, and many other brands have tried using AirPods design to come up with their own product version. 

 

Realme Buds Air is another in the segment that has used AirPods design but this product is available at less than half the cost of Apple's wireless earbuds. The launch date of July for the earbuds suggests OnePlus could launch the device alongside its upcoming mid-range Z series. 

Advertisement

 

The wireless music device is likely to be part of the Bullets series. We still don’t know much about the feature set of the earbuds but one can expect noise cancellation support to be there. Similar to several earbuds that are available out there, using adjustable silicon tips offers a better fit. It also helps in improving noise isolation.

 

OnePlus is likely to include the earbuds in its Bullets series and one would be hoping the company will offer this device with support for noise cancellation. Including this option could invariably increase the price of the device but still, it should be priced below the AirPods to remain competitive.

 

Using the lock stick design for earbuds will ensure better reception of the microphone for the user, especially while making voice calls. The upcoming Bullets earbuds should work seamlessly with OnePlus devices, but its latency is likely to be decent with phones from other brands as well. While noise cancellation is more or less a given for earbuds these days, we're waiting to see if OnePlus the active version of the feature. If it does then expect the Bullets earbuds to cost around Rs 14,000, if not, then it should be anywhere between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000.

 

At these prices, the OnePlus earbuds will rival Samsung Galaxy buds, Apple AirPods, the recently launched Huawei earbuds and more.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z available for purchase starting May 10 in India

OnePlus 8 Pro has X-ray camera? Don't go for the hype

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus India OnePlus wireless earbuds OnePlus Bullets AirPods Galaxy Buds Realme Buds Air

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8 Pro has X-ray camera? Don't go for the hype

New PC flaw allows hackers to access data in five minutes

Apple to rival Sony, Bose with its high-end AirPods headphone

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies