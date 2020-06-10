OnePlus TV 32-inch and 43-inch spotted on Bluetooth SIG ahead of July 2 launch

Just ahead of the official launch, the upcoming Smart TVs have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification revealing some key details.

OnePlus has revealed that it will be launching two new series of OnePlus Smart TVs in India on July 2. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the upcoming Smart TVs have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification revealing some key details.

The listing reveals two OnePlus Smart TVs with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00. This means that the upcoming Smart TV will be available in two options including 32 inches and 43 inches. The H in the model number of the 32-inch model could mean that the Smart TV will feature an HD panel with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, while the ‘F’ in the 43-inch model could mean Full HD panel with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Both the Smart TVs are listed to support Bluetooth v5.0.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Smart TV remotes have been also listed on the Bluetooth SIG website. The listing reveals that the remotes will come with model numbers RC-002B and RC-002C. The listing reveals that both the remotes support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. That said, there is no more information available about the upcoming OnePlus Smart TVs.

Previously, the brand teased the price of a 32-inch model in India. OnePlus India twitter handle has teased the pricing of the upcoming Smart TV in the country. As per the tweet, the starting price of OnePlus TV will be Rs 1X,999. So, it has been confirmed that it could be priced between Rs 10,999 to Rs 19,999 in India.