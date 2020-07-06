Advertisement

OnePlus TV 32Y1 model goes on sale in India for the first time

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 11:26 am

Latest News

The latest Smart TV will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from 12:00 PM onwards.

OnePlus recently announced the launch of its latest Smart TV lineup in India with OnePlus TV U and OnePlus TV Y series. Now, the base model of the new lineup, the OnePlus TV 32Y1, will go on sale for the first time in the country. 

 

The latest Smart TV will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from 12:00 PM onwards. The Smart TV is priced at Rs 12,999. Interestingly, Amazon is offering a discount on its Echo Dot when purchased with the Smart TV. The platform is selling the Echo Dot for Rs 1,999 with the latest OnePlus TV against its original price of Rs 2,999. Apart from this, OnePlus also introduced its OnePlus TV55U1 for Rs 49,999 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 for Rs 22,999. However, the company has revealed any details about the availability of the two Smart TVs. 

 

OnePlus TV 32Y1 specifications 

 

OnePlus TV 32Y1 comes loaded with a 32-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The Smart TV is loaded with an OnePlus Gamma Engine and it comes with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, which makes the viewing experience better. The Smart TV is loaded with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. The TVs run on Android TV and it also features Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant. The TVs also have in-built Chromecast support as well.

 

Read more: OnePlus Nord official teaser image reveals triple-camera setup

 

It comes with Android TV and it comes with preloaded apps like OnePlus Connect. The app allows an OnePlus smartphone to be paired with OnePlus TV and one will be able to control the Smart TV. The company has revealed that users can connect five smartphones with the OnePlus Connect including iPhones. Other features include using smartphones as a trackpad, typing directly from the phone and more.

 

OnePlus TV, Spotify on Amazon Echo, Oppo F7 Android 10 update and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

OnePlus TV series will have three models, pricing teased

OnePlus TV U1, OnePlus TV Y1 series launched in India, price starts Rs 12,999

Latest News from OnePlus

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TV U1, OnePlus TV Y1 series launched in India, price starts Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Mi TV Master 65-inch 4K OLED TV with 65W speaker announced

Thomson Oath Pro 4K HDR Android TV series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies