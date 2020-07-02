OnePlus TV U1, OnePlus TV Y1 series launched in India, price starts Rs 12,999

The company has introduced the OnePlus TV U1 series and OnePlus TV Y1 series of Smart TVs in India.

Advertisement

OnePlus has today announced the launch of its new TV series in India. The company has introduced the OnePlus TV U1 series and OnePlus TV Y1 series of Smart TVs in India.

The brand has introduced the OnePlus TV 55U1, which is priced at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus TV Y-series comes with two models including the OnePlus TV 43Y1 for Rs 22,999, while the OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at Rs 12,999. Smart TVs will go on sale on July 05, 2020.

OnePlus TV 55U1

Advertisement

The OnePlus TV 55U1 series comes loaded with 6.9mm thickness and the back panel comes loaded with a carbon fibre, which is present in its flagship Q1 series. The ports are hidden in the back panel. The Smart TV comes with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

OnePlus TV 55U1 comes with a 55-inch 4K TV display with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut along with a new Gamma Engine, which is said to enhance the viewing experience along with Dolby Vision. It comes with 30W speakers with two full-range speakers and two tweeters arranged in a 90-degree position that enhances the audio experience.

It comes with Android TV and it comes with pre-loaded apps like OnePlus Connect. The app allows an OnePlus smartphone to be paired with OnePlus TV and one will be able to control the Smart TV. The company has revealed that users can connect five smartphones with the OnePlus Connect including iPhones. Other features include using smartphones as a trackpad, typing directly from the phone and more.

The Oxygen Play is also there, which is a hub for all the content from different platforms. One can also share albums on the latest Smart TVs from OnePlus. One can choose to share the photos from any place. It also comes with Data Saver Plus mode that helps to control data usage. It also features Kids Mode that allows parents to set timers, app permissions, eye protection and more.

OnePlus TV Y-series

The Smart TVs come with a bezel-less design, which the company claims that it looks like a sheet of glass. The OnePlus TV Y-series is available in 43-inch Full HD display with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The OnePlus TV 32-inch comes with HD display 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Smart TVs also come with a Gamma Engine that provides dynamic contrast, improved picture quality and more. In terms of audio, the Smart TVs come with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. The TVs run on Android TV and it also features Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant. The TVs also have in-built Chromecast support as well. It also features OnePlus Connect and Shared Albums as well, which is found in OnePlus 55U1.