Advertisement

OnePlus Nord official teaser image reveals triple-camera setup

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 04, 2020 11:38 am

Latest News

The brand has posted a teaser image of the OnePlus Nord.
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord official teaser image reveals triple-camera setupOnePlus is all set to launch its next-generation mid-range smartphone pretty soon. The company recently confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be known as OnePlus Nord. Now, the brand has posted a teaser image of the OnePlus Nord. 

 

Amazon has posted a teaser image of the upcoming smartphone on its landing page. The image reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back panel, which is aligned vertically. There is a LED flash right next to the camera module. The back panel is made of a glossy finish and one can see an off-white colour option for the OnePlus Nord. Furthermore, one can see the OnePlus logo engraved at the centre, the name written at the base. Furthermore, the power on/off button is placed on the left side, while the volume controls are placed on the right side. 

 

Previously, OnePlus revealed a series of documentaries about the upcoming smartphone. The documentary video shows a prototype of the phone with a triple-camera setup at the back panel and dual-selfie camera at the front.

 

OnePlus Nord Pricing 

Furthermore, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under $500 (approx. Rs 37,800). He says that OnePlus Nord will be the first smartphone under $500 in recent years. The company says that the new product also addresses feedback from the OnePlus community who wanted an affordable smartphone with OnePlus’ flagship-level product and user experience.

Advertisement

 

OnePlus has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone will be available in Europe and India. The brand further says that a select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the device through a limited beta programme after it is launched in India.

 

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord launch teased by OnePlus CEO

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to be available via Amazon in India

OnePlus officially confirms its upcoming phone will be named as OnePlus Nord

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus Nord OnePlus Nord teaser OnePlus Nord image OnePlus Nord triple-camera setup OnePlus Nord features OnePlus Nord launch date OnePlus smartphones OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K30 Ultra to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 64MP camera and more

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India with higher refresh rate

Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 update rolls out in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies