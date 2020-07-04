OnePlus Nord official teaser image reveals triple-camera setup

The brand has posted a teaser image of the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord official teaser image reveals triple-camera setupOnePlus is all set to launch its next-generation mid-range smartphone pretty soon. The company recently confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be known as OnePlus Nord. Now, the brand has posted a teaser image of the OnePlus Nord.

Amazon has posted a teaser image of the upcoming smartphone on its landing page. The image reveals that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back panel, which is aligned vertically. There is a LED flash right next to the camera module. The back panel is made of a glossy finish and one can see an off-white colour option for the OnePlus Nord. Furthermore, one can see the OnePlus logo engraved at the centre, the name written at the base. Furthermore, the power on/off button is placed on the left side, while the volume controls are placed on the right side.

Previously, OnePlus revealed a series of documentaries about the upcoming smartphone. The documentary video shows a prototype of the phone with a triple-camera setup at the back panel and dual-selfie camera at the front.

OnePlus Nord Pricing

Furthermore, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under $500 (approx. Rs 37,800). He says that OnePlus Nord will be the first smartphone under $500 in recent years. The company says that the new product also addresses feedback from the OnePlus community who wanted an affordable smartphone with OnePlus’ flagship-level product and user experience.

OnePlus has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone will be available in Europe and India. The brand further says that a select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the device through a limited beta programme after it is launched in India.