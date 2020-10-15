Advertisement

OnePlus smartwatch teased

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 2:49 pm

OnePlus has teased that a smartwatch is currently under works by the company following its plans from way back in 2016.
With the launch of OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has also confirmed that it has much more in the store for us, particularly a watch. During the launch of the 8T, the company confirmed that it will have much more to talk about the OnePlus Watch in the coming months.  

 

Read More: OnePlus Unsettled: Co-founder Carl Pei quits ahead of OnePlus 8T launch 

 

Carl pei watch tweet

 

OnePlus Watch was first teased by Carl Pei way back in 2016 where he revealed some of the concept sketches of the watch. OnePlus even had a finished product for the market but didn't launch it because the company didn't wanted to mess up its smartphone lineup, on which it was mainly focusing. 

 

OnePlus Watch tweet

 

Now, the company seems to have revived the plans for a new Watch as OnePlus India's official Twitter account has teased the OnePlus Watch stating the contents same as the Tweet from Carl Pei in 2015.

 

OnePlus is currently the only brand under the BBK Electronics who doesn't have a wearable product under its portfolio whereas Realme, Oppo, Vivo not only have one, but many.

 

Read More: Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

 

The teaser by OnePlus India's Twitter account suggests that India might be the first country getting the watch, followed by a global launch. 

 

It is expected that the OnePlus Watch will make its way to the consumers market by the end of 2020 and is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor and run on Google's WearOS platform. 

