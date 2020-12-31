Advertisement

OnePlus Smart fitness band to debut soon in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 31, 2020 11:10 am

OnePlus is reportedly working on a smart fitness band that will compete with Xiaomi's Mi Band 5
OnePlus has already confirmed that it is working on a smartwatch that should run on WearOS and should arrive sometime in 2021. Now, a report has surfaced the internet that the manufacturer is also working on a smart fitness band. 

 

The report comes via Android Central citing insider sources, that it will be the company's first wearable and will compete with Xiaomi's Mi Band 5, one of the most versatile bands available in the market currently. 

 

The smartband is set to arrive in Q1 of 2021 and should be priced around $40. The band will first debut in India followed by more regions later on. It should be priced around Rs 3000 in India, placing it in the same territory as Mi Band 5 which costs Rs 2499.

 

As per the publication, the smartband is a part of a similar strategy the company follows with its smartphones. Same as the Nord is for the budget segment, the smartband will also be a budget offering while the upcoming smartwatch will be placed in a higher segment, similar to how the OnePlus flagship series is priced when compared to Nord. 

 

As the fitness band is a potential competitor to the Mi Band 5, it picks up a lot from the same. The features of the OnePlus smartband should be pretty much similar to what Xiaomi offers such as multi-day battery life, AMOLED display, water resistance, etc. 

 

The publication also suggests that smartband will make a debut a few weeks ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch that is set for March 14th as per leaks. This means that the band could arrive in India sometime during January or February. 

OnePlus Nord SE will be same as OnePlus Nord but with a different design: Reports

OnePlus 9 Lite to be the third phone in OnePlus 9 series: Report

OnePlus 9 will support wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, suggests leak

