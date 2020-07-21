OnePlus Nord pricing leaked ahead of today’s launch

Just a few hours before the launch, the pricing of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online.

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India. Now, just a few hours before the launch, the pricing of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online.

As per the known tipster Onleaks, the OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price of Rs 19,999. The tipster has posted an image of an Amazon listing on OnePlus Nord. The image reveals that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 19,999 and the model will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Read More: OnePlus Nord: Here’s everything you need to know!

With this, the OnePlus Nord will compete against the likes of Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme X2, Redmi K20 and more. The company has already revealed some key specs of the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus Nord features and specifications

The OnePlus Nord will be available in two colour options Blue and Grey. The upcoming smartphone will come with a Fluid AMOLED display, which is present in the OnePlus 8 series as well. It will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate.

OnePlus Nord will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The chipset comes with Adreno 620 GPU. OnePlus has also said that the smartphone will have up to 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Nord will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.