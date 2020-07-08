OnePlus Nord confirmed to launch on July 21 in world first AR smartphone event

The upcoming smartphone will be launched on July 21, 2020, in the country.

Advertisement

OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will be launching the much-awaited smartphone in India known as OnePlus Nord. The upcoming smartphone will be launched on July 21, 2020, in the country.

The company has announced that the event will be the world's first smartphone AR launch event. The OnePlus Nord AR launch can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The launch event will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Furthermore, the company has revealed interested viewers can open the AR application on the said date and time and follow the instructions on-screen to start the AR experience. However, the company stress that one should have a good internet connection to have a consistent AR streaming experience.

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord pre-orders will begin on Amazon.in from 15 July 2020 onwards for Rs 499. Upon pre-ordering, users will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnOnePlus NordePlus. Pre-order customers who complete the purchase of the device by 31 August will receive a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover.

OnePlus has also created a physical AR invitation, which will give users a unique hands-on experience of the OnePlus Nord product via AR, straight from their homes. Users should stay tuned to the OnePlus Nord Instagram account and Amazon.in to learn more about how to obtain a physical invitation.

“OnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world. For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room,” said Paul Yu, Head of OnePlus Nord. “We feel that introducing Nord in a more personal and intimate way perfectly reflects our ambition to make the OnePlus experience more accessible to users.”