Advertisement

OnePlus Nord confirmed to launch on July 21 in world first AR smartphone event

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 10:50 am

Latest News

The upcoming smartphone will be launched on July 21, 2020, in the country.
Advertisement

OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will be launching the much-awaited smartphone in India known as OnePlus Nord. The upcoming smartphone will be launched on July 21, 2020, in the country. 

 

The company has announced that the event will be the world's first smartphone AR launch event. The OnePlus Nord AR launch can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The launch event will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

 

Furthermore, the company has revealed interested viewers can open the AR application on the said date and time and follow the instructions on-screen to start the AR experience. However, the company stress that one should have a good internet connection to have a consistent AR streaming experience. 

 

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord pre-orders will begin on Amazon.in from 15 July 2020 onwards for Rs 499. Upon pre-ordering, users will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnOnePlus NordePlus. Pre-order customers who complete the purchase of the device by 31 August will receive a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. 

 

OnePlus has also created a physical AR invitation, which will give users a unique hands-on experience of the OnePlus Nord product via AR, straight from their homes. Users should stay tuned to the OnePlus Nord Instagram account and Amazon.in to learn more about how to obtain a physical invitation.

 

“OnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world. For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room,” said Paul Yu, Head of OnePlus Nord. “We feel that introducing Nord in a more personal and intimate way perfectly reflects our ambition to make the OnePlus experience more accessible to users.”

 

OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z to be available via Amazon in India

OnePlus officially confirms its upcoming phone will be named as OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord official teaser image reveals triple-camera setup

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus OnePlus Nord

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 1 starts receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) update in India

Microsoft hires Android mobile development team for Surface Duo

Moto G 5G Plus announced with 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz CinemaVision display, 5000mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies