OnePlus Nord: Here’s everything you need to know!

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 18, 2020 12:26 pm

Know everything about OnePlus Nord smartphone.
OnePlus will be launching a new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India on July 21 in the country. 

 

OnePlus has been teasing the smartphone for a while now. The brand has also revealed some key information about the upcoming smartphone, which includes its design, display and more. This coupled with various leaks revolving around the smartphone, has given us a fair share of ideas about how the upcoming smartphone will look like. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord smartphone. 

 

OnePlus Nord: Design

 

OnePlus nord

 

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei recently revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. Pei, during an interview with a YouTuber, MKBHD, revealed the first look of the upcoming smartphone. 

 

As per the teaser, the OnePlus Nord will be available in two colour options, including Blue and Grey. The back panel of Nord comes with a quad-camera setup in a slightly raised camera module along with a LED flash. The OnePlus logo is at the centre. The base panel comes with a speaker grille and USB Type-C port. Recently, the brand has also revealed that the smartphone will come with a dual punch-hole design at the front. That said, the smartphone looks eerily similar to the recently announced Realme X50 Pro 5G. You get the same design element on both the smartphones, which once again raises some important questions: How unique is the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord?

 

OnePlus Nord: Display

 

OnePlus recently confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with Fluid AMOLED display, which is present in the OnePlus 8 series as well. As per the teasers and Leaks by OnePlus, Nord will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it will carry a 180Hz sampling rate as well, but the same tech is already present in the Realme X50 Pro 5G. 

 

OnePlus Nord Hardware and Software

 

OnePlus Nord

 

On the hardware front, OnePlus Nord will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The chipset comes with Adreno 620 GPU. OnePlus has also said that the smartphone will have up to 12GB of RAM. Multiple reports have suggested that the phone will come with up to 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, the OnePlus Nord will be loaded with OxygenOS. The company says Nord will be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with Google Comms Suite Integration, meaning that it will feature Messages, Dialer and Duo out-of-the-box.

 

OnePlus Nord Cameras

 

The OnePlus Nord will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

 

So, does the OnePlus Nord make an interesting option?

 

The company has majorly revealed all the specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord. That raises one question: Does it make any sense to buy this? Well, looking at the specs and other features, it is expected that the phone will come with a Rs 30,000 price tag. In this price segment, we have other interesting options like the Realme X3 or X3 SuperZoom that offers you much better camera setup with a digital zoom of up to 60x. 

 

The phone comes with an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is still more powerful than the Snapdragon 765 chipset. Then we have Redmi K20 Pro, which is also a much cheaper and valid option. So, everything will depend on the price. OnePlus will need to bring the upcoming smartphone at a highly competitive price to make it look an interesting option to buy for the users.

 





