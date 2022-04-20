OnePlus Nord N20 5G launched with Snapdragon 695, 4500mAh battery

OnePlus’ latest smartphone to launch in the Nord series is the Nord N20 5G that is exclusive to North America. The device is the successor to the Nord N10 5G from last year and brings specifications such as a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, along with 64MP triple cameras at the back and more.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be available for purchase through T-Mobile and Metro with a price tag of $282 (approx Rs 21,500) starting April 28. It will also be available through Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. The device will come in a single blue colour.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Specifications

OnePlus Nord N20 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC for 5G network support with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. It has 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion up to 256GB.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor. The phone has a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the 16MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. Other features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, and USB-C.

OnePlus is also gearing up to launch a couple of smartphones in India including the OnePlus 10R and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. on April 28 It will also include the launch of Nord Bud’s