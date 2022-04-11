OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R and Nord Buds launching in India on April 28

OnePlus has confirmed the ‘More Power To You’ launch event in India on April 28. The brand will be launching Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus 10R smartphones alongside Nord Buds TWS at the event.

OnePlus India on its official Twitter handle has announced the new development. Ahead of the launch, the company has also officially started teasing the launch of upcoming smartphone on Amazon India.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Rumoured Specs



The upcoming Nord CE series OnePlus smartphone will have a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Fluid display, but it is not clear if it will feature a AMOLED screen. Further, the display will come with high refresh rate support. It is expected to come with a punch-hole notch display like other Nord devices.

The phone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. In addition, the device will likely come with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. It is not known if the smartphone will feature expandable storage.

For optics, there will be a triple-camera setup. This will include a 64MP main camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. On the front, the device is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera. Besides, the phone will not have the alert slider, and will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will also pack a 5000 mAh battery. It will come with 33W fast charging support. The leak does not reveal the software on the smartphone. The phone will likely run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

Moving on, not much details about OnePlus 10R are known at the moment. It is rumoured to launch as a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3 in India.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord Buds is expected to come with a small stem. As per a FCC certification listing, the earbuds will come with 41mAh battery and a 480mAh battery for the case.