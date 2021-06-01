Advertisement

OnePlus Nord CE 5G key details revealed ahead of launch on June 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 4:47 pm

Latest News

As per an Amazon quiz, OnePlus will be launching 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone in Charcoal Ink colour.
Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India and Europe on June 10 at the Summer Launch Event at 7:00 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, some key details regarding RAM, storage and colour options have been revealed for the upcoming phone.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which was launched last year in October. The phone will be exclusively available on Amazon in India.

Advertisement


As per an Amazon quiz, OnePlus will be launching 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone in Charcoal Ink colour. There will be more storage and colour variants of the phone. The company has also posted the latest teaser which hints at a “sleek and streamlined design.” 

 

The e-commerce portal is asking 5 questions for the upcoming phone. One stands a chance to win OnePlus Nord CE 5G by answering all 5 questions correctly.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a display refresh rate of 90Hz. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. There might be a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. You should get a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole on the front. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is likely to launch running OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

 

OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus TV U1S in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants alongside. As per a recent leak, OnePlus will announce the new series in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three models are said to sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K). The display will come with HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G might launch in India soon

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update with Msy 2021 Android Security Patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications tipped ahead of June 10 launch

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on June 8

Oppo starts rolling out Color OS 11 update to Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Reno Z and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies