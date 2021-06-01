OnePlus Nord CE 5G key details revealed ahead of launch on June 10

As per an Amazon quiz, OnePlus will be launching 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone in Charcoal Ink colour.

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India and Europe on June 10 at the Summer Launch Event at 7:00 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, some key details regarding RAM, storage and colour options have been revealed for the upcoming phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which was launched last year in October. The phone will be exclusively available on Amazon in India.

As per an Amazon quiz, OnePlus will be launching 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone in Charcoal Ink colour. There will be more storage and colour variants of the phone. The company has also posted the latest teaser which hints at a “sleek and streamlined design.”

The e-commerce portal is asking 5 questions for the upcoming phone. One stands a chance to win OnePlus Nord CE 5G by answering all 5 questions correctly.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a display refresh rate of 90Hz. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. There might be a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. You should get a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole on the front. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is likely to launch running OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus TV U1S in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants alongside. As per a recent leak, OnePlus will announce the new series in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three models are said to sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K). The display will come with HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate.