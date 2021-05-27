OnePlus TV U1S series to launch soon, key specs tipped

The OnePlus U1S LED TV series will feature 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio with Dolby audio.

OnePlus will reportedly be soon launching the OnePlus TV U1S series. OnePlus had recently launched the OnePlus TV 40Y1 television in India at Rs 21,999.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, in partnership with PriceBaba, OnePlus will announce the new series in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three models are said to sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K). The display will come with HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus U1S LED TV series will feature 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio with Dolby audio. Further, there would be HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting external devices.

The TV will come with the Android 10 OS on the software front and support google assistant with smart voice control. The TV will offer OnePlus’s proprietary Oxygen Play content discovery platform.

OnePlus will reportedly also launch a TV camera with a built-in microphone and support for Google Duo video calls in 1080p. The company will likely bundle the camera along with its TVs.

Meanwhile, as per a report of MySmartPrice, the upcoming OnePlus TVs will cost 2-3k more as compared to the Redmi X series smart TVs. So the 50-inch model could be under Rs 36,999, 55-inch could be under Rs 42,999, and the 65-inch around Rs 59,999. Further, the TVs be powered by a MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage.