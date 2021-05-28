OnePlus TV U Series U1S launching in India on June 10

OnePlus will announce the new series in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

OnePlus has today announced the upcoming launch of its new OnePlus TV, which will be unveiled in the OnePlus Summer Launch event on 10 June 2021, along with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The global launch of the new OnePlus TV will be hosted along with the upcoming OnePlus Nord launch for India and Europe at 7 PM IST, 10 June.

The company said that the new U Series has been built to deliver a premium product experience with its superior display, minimalistic design and a host of curated streaming experiences across different screen sizes and price segments in India.

As per a recent leak, OnePlus will announce the new series in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three models are said to sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K). The display will come with HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus U1S LED TV series will feature 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio with Dolby audio. Further, there would be HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting external devices.

The TV will come with the Android 10 OS on the software front and support google assistant with smart voice control. The TV will offer OnePlus’s proprietary Oxygen Play content discovery platform.

Commenting on the upcoming TV launch, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, said: “Since our entry into the smart TV industry in India, we have quickly become one of the most sought-after smart TV brands in the country. Now, we are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus TV U Series that will continue delivering a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community. As we continue to build our connected device portfolio, our new smart TV will further elevate the intelligent ecosystem experience for our users. As always, consistent market analysis and community feedback continue to shape our product offerings for the India market.”