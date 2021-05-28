Advertisement

OnePlus TV U Series U1S launching in India on June 10

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2021 1:06 pm

Latest News

OnePlus will announce the new series in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.
Advertisement

OnePlus has today announced the upcoming launch of its new OnePlus TV, which will be unveiled in the OnePlus Summer Launch event on 10 June 2021, along with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

 

The global launch of the new OnePlus TV will be hosted along with the upcoming OnePlus Nord launch for India and Europe at 7 PM IST, 10 June.

Advertisement

 

The company said that the new U Series has been built to deliver a premium product experience with its superior display, minimalistic design and a host of curated streaming experiences across different screen sizes and price segments in India.

 

As per a recent leak, OnePlus will announce the new series in three display sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three models are said to sport an LED-backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K). The display will come with HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC up to 60Hz refresh rate.

 

The OnePlus U1S LED TV series will feature 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio with Dolby audio. Further, there would be HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting external devices.

 

The TV will come with the Android 10 OS on the software front and support google assistant with smart voice control. The TV will offer OnePlus’s proprietary Oxygen Play content discovery platform.

 

Commenting on the upcoming TV launch, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, said: “Since our entry into the smart TV industry in India, we have quickly become one of the most sought-after smart TV brands in the country. Now, we are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus TV U Series that will continue delivering a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community. As we continue to build our connected device portfolio, our new smart TV will further elevate the intelligent ecosystem experience for our users. As always, consistent market analysis and community feedback continue to shape our product offerings for the India market.”

OnePlus TV Y series now available via Flipkart

Exclusive: Indian Company making TVs for Realme, OnePlus and Infinix in India

OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India at a special price of Rs 21,999

OnePlus TV U1S series to launch soon, key specs tipped

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to launch in India on June 10

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TV U1S series to launch soon, key specs tipped

Kodak HD LED TV’s CA Series and 7XPRO series will be available from Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies