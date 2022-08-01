OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

OnePlus has today launched a new pair of TWS earphones in India. The brand has launched OnePlus Nord Buds CE true wireless earbuds in the country. The earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, 13.4mm drivers, fast charge support and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Let’s see the Buds CE’s price, availability, and features.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE are launched at Rs 2299. Moonlight White and Mist Grey are the colour options offered. The earbuds will be available starting from August 4 from Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus app store and OnePlus Experience stores.

Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS are equipped with large 13.4mm titanium dynamic drivers tuned for rich bass The TWS come with semi in-ear design and the earphones support touch controls.

The earbuds are IPX4 certified which makes them sweat and splash-resistant. They come with basic touch controls for playback and call management. Each bud weighs 3.5 grams and the case 33 grams.

For wireless connection, they use Bluetooth v5.2 and are also claimed to offer a latency of 94ms with selected OnePlus smartphones and with Pro Gaming Mode enabled. There’s support for AI call noise cancellation to block wind and background noise during calls. The buds support AAC and SBC formats.

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 20 hours of playback time on a single charge and up to 4.5h standalone playback. Each bud comes with a 27mAh battery. Additionally, the earbuds feature Flash charge, where a quick charge of 10 minutes gives 81 minutes of listening time.

Lastly, the earbuds also support Sound Master Equalizer for a more personal audio experience for the consumers. OnePlus users can take advantage of OnePlus Fast Pair to instantly connect the Nord buds to their device. Those without a OnePlus smartphone can download the HeyMelody app on other Android devices from the Google Play Store to get started.