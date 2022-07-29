OnePlus 9RT starts receiving Android 12 update in India

OnePlus is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its OnePlus 9RT smartphone in India. The update will bring many Android 12 features for the OnePlus smartphone and July 2022 Android security patch as well.

As per a post on the company’s official community forum, the new update which comes with the OxygenOS 12 has the firmware version MT2111_11_C.04. It weighs 4.7GB in size. Alongside, the update also brings an updated July 2022 Android security patch the OnePlus 9RT.

As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates. Since the update is over 4GB, make sure the battery level is above 30% for downloading the update.

OnePlus 9RT Android 12 Details

According to the changelog, the firmware brings a new user interface, enhanced overclocking mechanism, and UI enhancements to Canvas AOD modules.

With this update, the OnePlus 9RT also gets the Smart Battery Engine. It also brings a new dark mode which now allows users to customize the contrast level as per their preference for a more personalized experience.

In addition, there are now newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read. There is also now a new Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment.

The desktop icons have been optimised with improved textures. Furthermore, it comes with the WorkLife Balance feature designed to automatically switch between Work/ Life modes depending on your location, Wi-Fi network, and time. In Canvas AOD section, you will also see new styles of lines and colors for a more personalized lock screen experience.

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India in January this year. features a 6.62-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. It packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T for fast charging at 65W.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter.