OnePlus Nord 2 Blast case was fake, company issues statement

A story for OnePlus Nord 2 exploding was doing rounds yesterday. Now the blast is found to be false by the company. OnePlus has officially confirmed that the second incident reported by Srivastava was fake.

OnePlus shared a statement regarding the second blase case.

“Earlier today, we were notified on Twitter about an alleged blast case for the OnePlus Nord 2. We always take such claims very seriously and immediately look into each one to first verify the legitimacy of the claim. During our conversation with this individual, we were able to confirm that this alleged case was false and in no way involved any OnePlus product. All OnePlus products undergo thorough quality and safety tests to ensure that they are up to leading industry standards and are safe to use”, stated OnePlus.

In continuation, “We also follow strict internal processes to ensure the health and safety of our users, while also protecting the reputation of our brand. We urge the public to exercise restraint in judging unverified allegations such as this.”

A Twitter user yesterday tweeted about the incident of the explosion. The tweet was however later deleted. The post also did not carry any pictures of the exploded unit. OnePlus asked the user to DM with more details.

Although the second incident of Nord 2 was fake, the first blast case still remains to be true. Recently a user on Twitter said that his wife’s OnePlus Nord 2 blasted inside her sling bag while she was cycling. The woman bought the new Nord 2 just a few days ago.

The phone was launched as the latest smartphone by the Chinese company last month.

The OnePlus Nord 2 went on sale in India on July 29. It is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone costs Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The models come in three colours, Grey Sierra, Blue Haze and an India-exclusive colour called Green Woods.